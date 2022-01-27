ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Tops $40.90 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $40.90 million and $365,053.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

