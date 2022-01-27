Zero Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $911,479.47 and approximately $21,334.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00238862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00076657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00101673 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001916 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002638 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,998,864 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

