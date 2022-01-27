Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0432 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $532.16 million and $64.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00258220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006765 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.01121638 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003578 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,610,694,010 coins and its circulating supply is 12,319,226,857 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

