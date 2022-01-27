Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $547.19 million and approximately $38.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00255009 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006577 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.01105285 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,615,109,697 coins and its circulating supply is 12,323,642,544 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

