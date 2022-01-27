Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.38

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 5194909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

