Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.93

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 817372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

