ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

