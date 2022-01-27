ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $39.66 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $39.66 million and $18,019.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

