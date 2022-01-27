ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 543,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 522,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

