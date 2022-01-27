ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 32.4% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.