Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

