ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $443,789.16

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $443,789.16 and $658.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00393338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

