ZUSD Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369,613.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $369,613.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.