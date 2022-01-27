Zynecoin (ZYN) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $193,084.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

