-$0.01 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WPRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 937,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $300.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

