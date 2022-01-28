$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 776,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,034. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.31.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

