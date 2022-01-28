$0.05 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

RES stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 84,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

