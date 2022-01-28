$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 575.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 33.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

