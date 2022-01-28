$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOTV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 146,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,308. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of -153.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.