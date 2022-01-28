-$0.18 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03).
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
KTRA stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.