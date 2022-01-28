-$0.18 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

KTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

KTRA stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

