-$0.24 EPS Expected for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,341. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69.

