$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

