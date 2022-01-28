$0.33 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

