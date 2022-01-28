$0.37 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

