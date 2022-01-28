$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 505,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

