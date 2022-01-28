-$0.42 EPS Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 11,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,882. Immuneering has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,082,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

