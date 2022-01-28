$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.23. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,734. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.