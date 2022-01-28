$0.96 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.48. 4,126,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,419. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

