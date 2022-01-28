$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

