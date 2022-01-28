$1.05 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.00. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,984. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,414,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

