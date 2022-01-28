$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 582,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

