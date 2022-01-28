$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 5,871,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,254. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

