$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $0.92. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. 6,843,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,228. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

