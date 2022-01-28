$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.