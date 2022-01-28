$1.37 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

