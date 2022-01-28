1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $20.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $982.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,108,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,851,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.