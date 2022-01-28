$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.08. 29,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

