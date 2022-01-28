$10.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post sales of $10.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.19 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $61.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million.

Several research firms have commented on STRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

