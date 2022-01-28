108,159 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

UMC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

