109,510 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. agilon health makes up 1.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 13,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.