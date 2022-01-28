$110.55 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $110.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.04 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $351.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $484.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $483.45 million, with estimates ranging from $446.26 million to $549.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

BSM opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

