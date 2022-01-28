110,903 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

