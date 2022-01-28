112,261 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,431,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.50.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average is $370.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

