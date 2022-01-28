1,171,341 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,171,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 7.58% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

NASDAQ:ARYD remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,599. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.