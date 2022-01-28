1,328,302 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Acquired by SALESFORCE.COM Inc.

SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,328,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,000. Blend Labs comprises about 3.4% of SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. owned 0.62% of Blend Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLND. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,257,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427 over the last three months.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.