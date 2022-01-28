$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $401.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 195,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,628. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 111,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

