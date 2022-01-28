1,485,000 Shares in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,951,000.

BNNRU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

