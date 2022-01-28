151,380 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 445,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 22,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,387,900. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

