161,666 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,409,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 774,308 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $69.12 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

