16,884 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
